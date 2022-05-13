Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,046 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 7.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,267. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

