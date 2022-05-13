Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,540 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $26,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

