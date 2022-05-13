Lido DAO Token Price Hits $2.79 on Top Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

