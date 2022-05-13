LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 4,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 889,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

