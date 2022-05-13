Lightning Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $17,907.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

