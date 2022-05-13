LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 1,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,187. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.
In related news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.
About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
