Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

LMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 392,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 144,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

