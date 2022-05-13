Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 216,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 281.22%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

