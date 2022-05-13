Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 61,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.33.

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at $51,474,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

