Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

LOKM stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,704. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

