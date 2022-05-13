Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.00. 2,902,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.