LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0161

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $75,825.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,068,909 coins and its circulating supply is 172,372,087 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

