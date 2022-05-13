Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of Lucira Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lucira Health by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 225,317 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Lucira Health by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.