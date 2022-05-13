Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 583 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 527,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,948. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

