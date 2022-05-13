Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.37. 3,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,196. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $257.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

