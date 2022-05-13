Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $29.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $659.33. 15,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,455. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $723.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

