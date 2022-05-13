Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. 20,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

