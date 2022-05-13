Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $297,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

