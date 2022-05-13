Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

