Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. 32,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

