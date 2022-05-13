Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $157.37. 40,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

