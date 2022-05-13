Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 124,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

