MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.03 Million

Brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $170.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $671.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $752.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,315 shares of company stock worth $381,163. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 454,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

