Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 187.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Macquarie Group stock opened at $120.54 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $110.93 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31.
Macquarie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
