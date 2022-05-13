Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MAL traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.89. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of C$484.92 million and a P/E ratio of -417.50.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,100.00%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

