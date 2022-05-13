Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MKTAY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 60,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $65.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

