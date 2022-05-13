Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 624.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.35%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

