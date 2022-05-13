Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,920,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,686,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.04. 13,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,806. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.73 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

