Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.48. 695,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $537.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

