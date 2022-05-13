Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

