Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,921,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,871,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

PWR traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. 72,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

