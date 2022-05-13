Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 136,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.