Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.42. 13,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,827. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.37 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.