Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,960,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,437,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

