Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 159,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,861,892 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $16.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

