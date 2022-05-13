Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,115,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

