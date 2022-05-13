MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $287,274.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00543578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,608.60 or 1.95611362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

