Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Position Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,304 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $148,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

