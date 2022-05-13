Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 86,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

