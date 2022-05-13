MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 76.5% in April

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 230,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 3.27. MariMed has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. MariMed had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts expect that MariMed will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

