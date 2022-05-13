Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 294.2% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRTMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 12,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

