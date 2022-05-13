MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKTW. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.97.

MKTW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

