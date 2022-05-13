Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $232,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

