Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 101,201 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of Zebra Technologies worth $241,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 55,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $316.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.34 and a 200 day moving average of $487.42. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

