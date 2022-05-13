Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.