Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Matinas BioPharma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,875. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.17. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

