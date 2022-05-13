Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,099,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

