McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. 943,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,886. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

