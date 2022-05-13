McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $1.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MUX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

MUX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

