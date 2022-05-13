Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,855,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJNA traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

